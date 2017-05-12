Chris Humphrey announces Hibs exit

Chris Humphrey has announced he is leaving Hibs and is likely to return to play in England.

The former Motherwell winger signed a short-term contract at Easter Road after being released by Preston North End but having made an initial impact was beset by injury.

The Jamaican internationalist said: “It was an honour to play for a club like Hibs and to pay a small part in helping them return to the Premiership.

“I really enjoyed my time at the club, but then I suffered the injuries and that stopped me playing as much as I had hoped. I am now fully fit and I have one or two options back in England.”