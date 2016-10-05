Chris Roberts urges public to support Hibs Ladies against Bayern

Chris Roberts has appealed to the Edinburgh public to turn out to back Hibs Ladies in tonight’s Champions League clash at Easter Road, promising them: “You won’t be disappointed.”

More than 1000 tickets have already been sold for the match. A large walk-up crowd is also expected, with Roberts determined his players do all they can to showcase the women’s game in a match which will also be broadcast live on BBC Alba.

While accepting the anticipated gate pales in comparison to those in the men’s game, Roberts sought to put the figures into context, revealing such a crowd would be expected at a Scottish women’s international fixture.

He said: “We’ve been getting decent indicators that we are going to have a decent crowd. Hibs at Easter Road against Bayern Munich, a household name in world football - I’d certainly be coming to see it if I wasn’t involved.”

Revealing a tweet by Irvine Welsh about the game had caused some excitement in Germany where it wasn’t known the author was a Hibs fan, Roberts said: “Some of the quality of football in the top teams in Scotland is fantastic and deserves a bigger audience.

“Tonight will be a great occasion, certainly for young female players in Edinburgh or perhaps even for young girls who don’t play the game to come along and see how good women’s football can be, to have role models of their own.

“It’s a chance to help grow the game, the more fans, spectators the women’s game gets the better. It would be great. If we can encourage people to come along to see two teams playing at this level.”