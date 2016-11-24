Club legend Pat Stanton bids to become Hibs director

Hibs legend Pat Stanton has launched a bid to become a director of the Easter Road club.

Stanton is just one of “several dozen” to have their name put forward as a potential fans’ representative on the board.

Frank Dougan and Amit Mougdil became the first supporters to be voted in as non-executive directors but their two-year tenures are coming to an end and, although the pair are eligible to stand again, others have until next Wednesday to make their interest known.

Stanton, an honorary member of Hibernian Supporters Limited which is set to reach its first milestone of taking a ten per cent stake in the club on behalf of fans, has agreed to being nominated, promising – if elected – to serve “with the same passion as I did as a player and manager”.

Stanton’s decision was welcomed by Kenny MacAskill, chairman of HSL and former club captain Jackie McNamara, also a director of the organisation, as the news was announced at a Linlithgow Supporters Club function.

Stanton said: “I’m honoured to have my name put forward as a potential non-executive director of the cub. If successful, it would have special meaning knowing that my fellow Hibs supporters had asked me to do this.

“I have always felt it was important that the club and supporters felt connected and that the voice of ordinary supporters was heard. I can assure fans that, if elected, I would ensure that this happens and that I would serve the club and supporters with the same passion as I did as a player and manager.

“Like every other supporter, I want to see Hibs back at the top of Scottish football again.”

McNamara believes the election of Stanton would bring invaluable football know-how to the board, saying: “We need a combination of skills and experience, but one thing that a professional football club must surely welcome is someone with experience at all levels of football. My knowledge of Pat tells me that, as well as speaking up for ordinary fans, he will continue to give his all for the club he loves and has supported as a boy.”

MacAskill added: “I would imagine there isn’t a day goes by when Pat is not speaking to ordinary Hibs supporters about our club. Green blood flows through Pat’s veins and he has shown over the years unswerving support for the club and his desire for the best outcome for the club and our supporters.”

Stanton’s interest in becoming a director was welcomed by Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster although, she revealed, the names of plenty other fans have also been put forward. She said: “To date, several dozen people have come forward, or been nominated, and that is very pleasing.

“Clearly, to have a club legend like Pat be prepared to serve in this way recognises the value that he, and others, put on the process of supporters electing directors to represent them on the board of the club. While I am sure Pat’s candidacy will be welcomed by supporters, the club must not influence the process, as the selection will be something that supporters will decide through their votes.”