Cutting short Lewis Allan loan was ‘right move by Hibs’

Hibs coach Grant Murray has insisted cutting short teenage striker Lewis Allan’s loan deal at Livingston was the right move to make.

Allan had agreed to join the League One outfit until January, but after making just four appearances as a substitute, he has returned to Easter Road.

Livingston boss David Hopkin said the 19-year-old had found it difficult to force his way into his plans due to the form of Liam Buchanan and Danny Mullen and Murray believes it’s in the best interest of Allan, who has had previous loan spells at Dunfermline and Forfar, to rejoin his parent club.

He said: “Lewis found it difficult getting game time at Livingston, which was frustrating for him. We didn’t want him losing his way out there, not getting time on the pitch.

“You put someone out on loan to try to gain experience, to get football minutes and he wasn’t getting that so we felt it was better he start back with the squad here.”

Allan, who is under contract until the summer of 2018, could be pulling on a green-and-white jersey again as quickly as tomorrow night as Murray takes Hibs Under-20s to play Aberdeen at Peterhead’s Balmoor Stadium. Murray added: “He could be involved, but we’ll have to make sure he is available, that all the paperwork is in place.”