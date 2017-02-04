Darren McGregor: Hibs can’t afford any prima donnas

Darren McGregor fears complacency could be Hibs’ greatest danger as they seek to increase their eight-point lead at the top of the Championship.

The Capital outfit today face Ayr United, the only side to have enjoyed a league win at Easter Road this season, and Neil Lennon’s players will be expected to win against a team struggling with a run of 12 games without a victory while Hibs have racked up five straight victories.

Agreeing everything pointed to yet another three points, McGregor, however, cautioned against believing the title – and with it automatic promotion – is already all but secured.

The defender said: “Eight points sounds a lot but we are only a couple of results away from being back in the crowd. Complacency is something you are concerned about but I think the manager and the boys are like a dog with a bone at the moment.

“We have it between our teeth and we are not going to let it go.

“We don’t want anyone creeping up, we want to go into games we are expected to win with a steely mentality and to do a professional job. If you look at today’s game, we’ve been winning and they are in a sticky patch. It’s all in Hibs’ favour, but that’s where complacency can creep in.

“If we get complacent Ayr have a free shot at us. Their gaffer [Ian McCall] could identify this as a game to kick-start their season. If we turn up like prima donnas and just think we are going to win, it won’t happen.

“We have to give Ayr respect, they beat us here last time and scored two goals. That’s at the back of the mind, but we know if we turn up and are at it we will win.

Meanwhile. Lennon has admitted midfielder Danny Handling is still some way off forcing his way into his first-team plans, the 22-year-old having ended an 18 month injury nightmare by featuring in the club’s last two development squad games, scoring Hibs’ fourth in a 4-1 win over Falkirk in midweek.

The Hibs boss said: “Danny needs to get fit first. He has had a long period out but he is back in training. He hasn’t had a full 90 minutes yet but we will monitor him and if he’s fit and healthy then he will be an addition to the squad. But he needs to play a lot of games before he gets up to that level.”