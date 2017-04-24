Darren McGregor lands Hibs’ player of the year award

Defender Darren McGregor has been named Hibs’ player of the year at the club’s annual award ceremony.

The centre-half, whose performances this season helped Hibs win the Ladbrokes Premiership and spark clamour for a Scotland call-up, received his prize last night at a ceremony at Dynamic Earth.

Left-back Lewis Stevenson won the players’ player of the year, while top goalscorer Jason Cummings landed the young player of the year award. James Keatings claimed goal of the season for his last-minute strike in the 2-1 win over Falkirk last month.