Darren McGregor urges Hibs to seize chance at Tannadice

Darren McGregor insists Hibs must seize their chance to turn the screw on their Championship title rivals by winning Friday night’s top-of-the-table clash with Dundee United.

If the Easter Road side triumph at Tannadice they will be six points clear of the Tayside outfit, widely deemed to be their main challengers for first place.

McGregor knows that such an advantage would put his team in a commanding position heading into the festive period.

The centre-back said: “United is a big game, but that’s what you are in football for. I think at the start of the season people would probably have pinpointed Dundee United and ourselves as being the ones to contest for the top of the table.

“The league won’t be won in December. Football is so unpredictable to think a six-point gap would be enough to kick on, but if we get that six-point gap then there is definitely a mentality to maintain it.”

Both sides go into Friday’s match in good fettle, with United unbeaten in ten and Hibs undefeated in six.

McGregor added: “We are confident going into the game. We are on a good run of form. We’ve given ourselves a good solid base.”