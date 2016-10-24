Darren McGregor: Win at Dunfermline will kick-start Hibs’ season

Darren McGregor today claimed Hibs 3-1 victory over Dunfermline, which ended a run of five winless games for Neil Lennon’s side, will kick-start the Easter Road club’s season.

The win at East End Park sent the Capital outfit three points clear at the top of the Championship table, with McGregor insisting he and his team-mates had produced their best 45 minutes of the season as they fought back from losing a highly contentious first-half penalty.

Kallum Higginbotham had given the Pars an interval lead from the spot after referee Alan Muir adjudged a Hibs player guilty of a push in the box although, according to McGregor, he couldn’t say by who or on whom.

But a deflected James Keatings shot, a Grant Holt penalty and a strike in added-on time from substitute Brian Graham gave Hibs their first win since beating Dumbarton six weeks ago and one which assistant boss Garry Parker insisted was fully deserved.

However, McGregor revealed that second-half display had been prompted by a dressing-room dressing-down by Lennon at half time.

The defender said: “The gaffer had a few choice words, that’s the way he is. He had a good word with us and said to go out and give it a right good go, which we did.

“We have to step up to the mark, we know coming to places like this will be difficult, but with the players and talent we know we have, we can play well.

“I think we let our standards slip in the first half, but in the second we showed character and the potential we have. I would say that was our best 45 minutes of the season, we scored three, didn’t concede and we didn’t allow them to create much, so I thought it was good.”

McGregor conceded he and his team-mates had, perhaps, been suffering from a “psychological block” in recent games through losing goals and not creating as many chances as they believed they should.

Now, though, he believes this much-needed win will put Hibs back on track. He said: “I think all that was put to bed with that second-half performance. The main thing was to get over the stumbling block of draws, not conceding and not capitalising on our chances.

“I think to come back from one down and score three shows the character which, hopefully, will kick-start our season.

“We weren’t happy with the first quarter, we started really well but hit a sticky patch. However, if that’s our bad patch for the season we’ll take it and move on. We have massive potential in the squad, players on the bench who could play for any other team in this league. We know we have the strength in depth, we’ll keep working and keep confidence high.”