Club captain David Gray is among five Hibs players to sign new deals with the club.

Goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw, defenders Gray, Darren McGregor and Lewis Stevenson and midfielder Marvin Bartley have all extended their stay at the Easter Road outfit for the next season’s assault on the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The quintet have all signed two-year contracts, taking them up until the end of the 2018/19 campaign.