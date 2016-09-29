David Gray’s Scottish Cup winner named ‘Moment of the Year’

Hibs skipper David Gray’s last-minute Scottish Cup winner has been named the sporting moment of the year at the Team Scotland Scottish Sports Awards.

Gray’s dramatic header capped a tremendous fightback from the Easter Road side after they’d fallen 2-1 behind to Rangers at Hampden as the Capital club lifted the trophy for the first time in 114 years, striker Anthony Stokes having got their first two in their 3-2 victory. Tennis ace Andy Murray was a double winner at a glittering ceremony attended by more than 600 people at Edinburgh’s International Conference Centre, the Wimbledon and Olympic champion named both Scottish sports person and male athlete of the year.

Other winners: female athlete of the year: Heather Stanning (rowing); para-sport athlete of the year: Gordon Reid (wheelchair tennis); team of the year: GB Davis Cup team (tennis); coach of the year: Ben Higson and Steven Tigg (swimming); young athlete of the year: Maria Lyle (para-athletics); sports leader of the year: Richard Thomas (boxing); governing body of the year: Scottish athletics; community hub, club or school of the year: Aviemore Community Sports Hub; legacy 2014 award SDS disability inclusion training; lifetime achievement: Katherine Grainger, (rowing); team Scot of the year: Steph Inglis (Judo).