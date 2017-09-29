Defeat by Glasgow City dents Hibs Ladies’ title hopes

Hibs Ladies’ SWPL 1 title hopes suffered a huge blow last night as they went down 1-0 to league leaders and reigning champions Glasgow City.

Chris Roberts’ outfit now trail their rivals by five points after Katie McCabe’s first-half strike at the Excelsior Stadium, although they do have a game in hand against Celtic on Wednesday.

It’s the second time this season the Hibees have lost to Scott Booth’s side, the other a 2-1 defeat at Ainslie Park in May.

Hibs fell behind to McCabe’s 20-yard strike just before the half-hour mark and, despite creating several opportunities after the break – Abi Harrison, Rachael Small and Lisa Robertson all going close – they were unable to find an equaliser.

The two teams meet at for a third time on the penultimate weekend of the season on Sunday, November 12.