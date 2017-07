Hibs defender Efe Ambrose has returned to training.

The Nigerian stopper had been given an extended holiday but, even with that extra time off, the 28-year-old had failed to turn up at East Mains at the agreed date, with head coach Neil Lennon explaining that he had gone AWOL and could not be contacted.

However, the former Celtic player is now back in the Capital and will hope to be in the squad for Hibs’ Betfred Cup match with Montrose on Saturday.