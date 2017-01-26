Dylan McGeouch in line for Hibs return against Queens

Dylan McGeouch is in line to return to the Hibs squad for Saturday’s trip to Queen of the South after sitting out the last two matches with a calf problem.

The midfielder had been been plagued by hamstring trouble earlier in the campaign, but looked to be back in business when he started three games in a row – the draw against Raith Rovers on Christmas Eve and the subsequent victories over Falkirk and Dundee United.

However, McGeouch was dealt another setback when tightness in his calf ruled him out of the victory at Dumbarton earlier this month. After remaining sidelined for the Scottish Cup clash with Bonnyrigg Rose last weekend, the 24-year-old was due to train today with a view to being involved in Dumfries on Saturday.

“Dylan had a tight calf before the Dumbarton game but we’ll see how he goes in training,” manager Neil Lennon said. “He should be back in contention for Saturday if he comes through it alright.”

Goalkeeper Ofir Marciano has only an outside chance of featuring in Saturday’s squad after suffering a bash to his ribs against Bonnyrigg. With Ross Laidlaw currently the only fully-fit senior keeper on the books, Hibs are looking at the possibility of adding former Rangers and Hearts understudy Scott Gallacher, who was yesterday released by St Mirren.

Hibs have had Stirling Albion striker Dylan Bikey on trial at East Mains. The 21-year-old Frenchman has caught the eye with a burst of nine goals in as many games since joining the Binos just two months ago. Efforts are also ongoing to bring Kris Commons back to the club from Celtic after his fruitful emergency loan expired last week.

“We’re still looking to bring a player in,” said Lennon. “You always keep an open mind on these things. There might be a bit of to-ing and fro-ing over the next week.”

Lennon hinted that Danny Handling, who made his first appearance of any kind since the summer in yesterday’s 3-2 development league victory over St Mirren, may be given the chance to go out on loan in order to rediscover his sharpness following 21 months without a competitive first-team match.

“We’ve had no real enquiries for any of our players but you never know,” he said when asked about possible departures before the transfer window closes next week. “Danny Handling may go out on loan to get some game time. That was his first bit of football since the start of the season. He’s been training for the past couple of weeks but it was good for him to get a bit of a run-out. We’ll gauge him as he goes on.”

Hibs have confirmed that teenagers Scott Martin, Callum Crane, Ben Stirling, Oli Shaw, Ryan Porteous and Fraser Murray – all vital members of their table-topping Under-20 team – have signed new contracts. In addition, the club have added 18-year-old Polish goalkeeper Maciej Dabrowski to the development squad on loan from Lech Poznan until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Hibs legend Pat Stanton is among nine individuals who will stand for two positions of supporter representative non-executive director. The 72-year-old former player and manager is joined as nominees by previous reps Frank Dougan and Amit Moudgil, as well as Martin Dundas, Charlene Feeney-Seale, Matthew Gilchrist, Gordon Munro, Tracy Smith and Duncan Walker. Voting takes place next month.