Easter Road set to host modern record number of Hibs fans

Easter Road is set to host its highest number of Hibs fans since the ground was redeveloped as Neil Lennon’s players prepare to lift the Ladbrokes Championship trophy following the final game of the season against St Mirren on Saturday.

The Capital club are opening the South Stand – which usually houses visiting supporters – to their own fans with the possibility of half of its 3800 seats being given over to them such has been the demand for tickets. The West, East and Famous Five Stands have already virtually sold out with only a few tickets remaining for each and, if briefs continue to be snapped up in similar fashion, club officials believe the number of Hibs fans within the ground will be a modern record.

St Mirren supporters have also been clamouring for tickets, selling out their allocation with Jack Ross’ players needing a single point to avoid the relegation play-off spot, the Buddies having enjoyed a remarkable resurgence in recent weeks after looking condemned to relegation to League One.