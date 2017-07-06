Edinburgh City sign Hibs kids Lewis Allan and Sean Mackie on loan

Gary Jardine has further strengthened his Edinburgh City squad with the loan signings of Hibs youngsters Lewis Allan and Sean Mackie.

Allan returns on a six-month temporary switch from Easter Road after a successful spell with City last season, scoring three vital goals to help them retain their League Two status.

Hibs Under-20s player Sean Mackie will also be at City for six months. Pic: TSPL

“I’m delighted to have Lewis back on board,” said Jardine. “When planning for the season ahead, replacing what he’d given us over the previous five months was proving difficult such was the impact he made. Aside from the quality he brings to the side he’s a top lad with a great attitude. Hopefully City can provide him with the platform he needs to further his career.”

Mackie has signed on a six-month development loan, meaning he will still be eligible to play for Hibs’ Under-20s side as well as City. The left back already has experience of League Two football, having spent the first part of last season on loan at Berwick Rangers.

“Having watched Sean closely over the last six months I think we have managed to bring in someone whose strengths make him an ideal fit for us in the same way that we will, I’m sure, be a good fit for him,” Jardine said. “Having lost Dougie Gair and Gordon Donaldson, Sean will give us natural balance on the left hand side of the park and I’ve no doubt he will be a hit amongst the support in a similar way to Ryan Porteous and Aaron Dunsmore.”