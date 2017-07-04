Ex-Hibee Jason Cummings keeps ‘wrestling pants’ under wraps

Former Hibs star Jason Cummings says he won’t be ‘breaking out his wrestling pants just yet’ at new club Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old caused a social media sensation last season when he posted a video where he took on professional wrestler Grado at the Easter Road club’s training centre.

The clash with Grado caused a sensation

Dressed in just his pants and adopting the persona ‘Cumdog’, the player performed a routine – much to the delight of his team-mates and head coach Neil Lennon.

However, while admitting he plans to inject some fun into the Forest dressing-room after signing a three-year deal at the City Ground, Cummings insisted his wrestling gear won’t be making an appearance in the near future.

Cummings, Hibs’ top scorer for the past three seasons, told the Nottingham Post: “I think you do need a bit of character in the dressing room, you need to have a bit of fun when you can.

“People can take things a bit seriously sometimes. Don’t get me wrong – there has to be the right time and place for it, it can only happen once you have done the hard work.

“But I feel like I can add a little bit of that to the changing room.

“I tried to leave that one in Scotland, but a few of the boys have seen the video already. They have been calling me ‘The Cumdog’ so I have not quite shrugged that one off yet.

“They are not going to let that one go. Perhaps in a little while I will pull on the wee pants again. But not for a little while.

“That is the other side of me, I guess. But in the first couple of weeks at a new club, it can be a little hard to open up too much. The boys have made me feel very welcome. But I might not break out the wrestling pants just yet.”