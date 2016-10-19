Ex-Hibs boss Alan Stubbs sacked as manager of Rotherham

Former Hibs boss Alan Stubbs was today sacked as manager of Rotherham United after the South Yorkshire club suffered a sixth straight defeat to leave them five points adrift at the foot of the English Championship.

Rotherham’s latest defeat came against fifth-placed Birmingham City last night, Stubbs’ side beaten 4-2, their ninth league loss in a season in which they have won just one game.

Today the club announced have parted company with Stubbs, assistant manager John Doolan and first team coach Andy Holden with immediate effect. Stubbs only won one out 14 matches with the Millers and leaves as statistically the club’s worst manager.

A statement on the club website read: “Following a board meeting this morning it was felt that a change of first team management was needed to give the club the best possible opportunity to preserve our Championship status.

“The club would like to place on record our thanks to Alan, John and Andy for their effort and professionalism, and we wish them well for the future.

“The board have now started the process of appointing a new first team manager. The club will be making no further comment at this stage.”

Stubbs surprised Hibs fans at the end of his second season in charge at Easter Road, quitting only days after guiding the Capital club to their first Scottish Cup success in 114 years.