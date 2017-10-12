Ex-Hibs striker Grant Holt makes debut for King’s Lynn

Former Hibs striker Grant Holt has made his debut for Southern Premier League side King’s Lynn Town.

Holt joined the Linnets, who play in the seventh tier of English football, along with former St Mirren and Norwich City midfielder Simon Lappin earlier this week.

The pair are set to perform player-coach roles under manager Ian Culverhouse, whom both worked with at Carrow Road.

Holt, now at the 17th club of his career, told the Nottingham Post earlier this week that the move was a ‘fantastic opportunity’, adding: “Me and Simon have come here to push this club as far as we can.”

Both players made their debuts as they came on as second half substitutes against Hitchin Town on Tuesday night.

Holt, who helped Neil Lennon’s side to the Scottish Championship title last season, didn’t get himself on the scoresheet but his new side enjoyed a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Craig Parker and Michael Gash.

More than 1,000 people turned out for the Tuesday night game at The Walks stadium, the Linnets’ biggest home crowd of the season so far.

Holt, 36, replaced Ryan Hawkins after 72 minutes to big cheers from the crowd while Lappin replaced Parker after 81 minutes.

The former Hibs striker could be involved against King’s Langley this weekend.