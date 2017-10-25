Ex-Hibs striker Jamie Insall hit with ban after failing drug test

Former Hibs striker Jamie Insall has been banned from sport for two years after he failed a drug test.

Insall, who didn’t make a single competitive appearance for the Easter Road side’s first team, was on loan at East Fife when he tested positive for a metabolite of a prohibited substance, namely benzoylecgonine (a metabolite of cocaine), following a drug test in March of this year.

Insall was subsequently charged with an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADVR) but claimed the substance had been ‘ingested inadvertently in a social situation’.

UK Anti-Doping chief Nicole Sapstead said: “Regardless of how it got there, every athlete is solely responsible for what is in their system and must adhere to the strict liability principle.

“They must ensure that they take the appropriate steps to manage the risk at all times.”

Insall’s ban dates from 31 March 2017, leaving him unable to participate in any sport until 31 March 2019.