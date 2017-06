Former Stoke City and Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant is training with Hibs.

The 34-year-old, a free agent, is being put through his paces by head coach Neil Lennon.

Pennant posted this pic on social media today

The player spent a few days training with Hibs in November last year before making a January move to Bury where he went on to make seven appearances.

Lennon has handed the player another chance to impress as he looks to bolster his squad for their return to the Ladbrokes Premiership.