Fans have to trust Hibs boss on signing plans – Martin Boyle

Martin Boyle believes Hibs fans have to put their trust in Neil Lennon as the Easter Road boss seeks to strengthen his squad for their return to the Premiership.

A growing number of supporters have been voicing their anxiety as to the lack of new signings in recent days while they’ve watched Jason Cummings, top scorer in each of the past three seasons, midfielder Fraser Fyvie and, only this week, Jordon Forster leave the club in addition to those released at the end of the season.

Boyle signed a new two-year deal this summer

Boyle, however, pointed out the fact that St Johnstone playmaker Danny Swanson, Dundee United striker Simon Murray and former Celtic defender Efe Ambrose all agreed deals a number of weeks ago had been largely overlooked while Israeli international goalkeeper Ofir Marciano signed a four-year contract just a week ago. While insisting he and his team-mates are in the dark on the transfer front as they focus on their pre-season preparations – continuing with tonight’s friendly against Dunfermline at East End Park – Boyle insisted the recruitment of players in recent years stands up to scrutiny.

The 24-year-old said: “We don’t know who is coming in or going out – we just have to get on with our jobs. We’ll stick together and when new faces come in we will welcome them, but that’s up to the manager. I’m sure he has a few names in mind and, if he can get them in, then they’ll be good additions to our squad but we don’t know what he has planned. We’re focusing on getting fit. It’s always disappointing when you get close to guys. They become friends and then they leave. But that’s football. Things can change quickly. It is the same every year. Faces come and go. It’s up to the manager and the board to deal with that. As players, we can’t affect that. We’ll wait and see who comes in. Until then, we’ll get on with our business. The fans have to trust them to bring the right players in.”