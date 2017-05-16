Former Celtic defender Kelvin Wilson on Hibs’ radar

HIBS manager Neil Lennon hopes to add former Celtic defender Kelvin Wilson to his squad for next season.

The Easter Road boss was a team-mate of the centre-back at Nottingham Forest during season 2007/08. Suitably impressed by Wilson’s qualities, Lennon signed him for Celtic on a pre-contract from the Midlands club in 2011.

Wilson won two league titles and a Scottish Cup before returning to Forest in a £2.5m deal. He was signed for Rotherham United by former Hibs manager Alan Stubbs last summer but his contract ended with their recent relegation from the Championship. “I’ve left Rotherham – I’m a free agent now so we’ll see what happens,” said the 31-year-old. “I’ve spoken to Lenny, yes, but I don’t know what’s going to happen yet.”

Wilson refused to rule out a return to the Premiership next season, although Lennon is likely to face competition for his signature as he attempts to strengthen his squad as they return to Scotland’s top tier following a three-year absence.

“I don’t know – I’m fit and well and, hopefully, I will have some options and be able to take it from there,” he said. “I don’t know yet [whether Hibs is an option]. We’ll have to wait and see. It’s something I’d have to sit down with my wife and discuss and I’d need to talk about it with my family as well.”

He conceded, though, that working again with Lennon in the Capital would represent a significant upgrade from his time at The Millers.

“My last season there was different,” he said. “No disrespect to Rotherham because it’s a good club but when you’ve played for big clubs like Celtic and Nottingham Forest, it was a bit of a culture shock, although I wish them the best of luck in trying to get back to the Championship.”

Last season saw two players – Efe Ambrose and Kris Commons – who featured under Lennon at Celtic, arrive at Easter Road for successful loan periods. Anthony Stokes, who scored twice in last year’s Scottish Cup final victory over Rangers while on loan from the Parkhead outfit, remains on his radar.

Lennon came close to bringing the 28-year-old striker to Edinburgh from Blackburn Rovers during the January transfer window and he is still a target.