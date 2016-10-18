Former Hibs striker Dominique Malonga struggling in Serie B

Former Hibs striker Dominique Malonga has fallen out of favour with Italian Serie B club Pro Vercelli having not played a single game for them this season.

The Congolese internationalist quit Easter Road in January for an undisclosed fee to return to Italy where he’d previously played for Torino, Foggia, Cesena and Vicenza.

He signed a two-and-a-half year deal and played 16 games last season scoring three goals. But the 27-year-old’s last match for Pro Vercelli was against Perugia in mid-May when he featured for just eight minutes of the match.

Malonga is said to be “troubled” by the situation having failed to appear again as the Piedmont club defeated Novara 2-1 at the weekend.