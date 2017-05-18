Former Hibs winger Eric Stevenson dies aged 74

Former Hibs winger Eric Stevenson has died at the age of 74 after a battle with cancer.

A lifelong fan of the Easter Road club. Stevenson was born on Christmas Day 1942 in the South Lanarkshire mining village of Eastfield. Stevenson actually signed for Capital rivals Hearts as a schoolboy, but Hibs stepped in after a contract irregularity led to the Tynecastle outfit being fined and unable to hold on to him.

Equally comfortable on either wing although he was usually seen in the No.11 jersey, Stevenson went on to play for Hibs for ten years, making 390 appearances and scoring 79 goals, including two in a 4-0 derby defeat of Hearts in Gorgie in 1965, all four goals coming in the opening ten minutes.

He moved to Ayr United shortly after Eddie Turnbull’s arrival as manager, but ended his career only a few months later to concentrate on his business interests in Bonnyrigg.