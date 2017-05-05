Four Hibs players named in PFA Championship team of the year

Four Hibs players were today named in PFA Scotland’s Championship team of the year after helping guide the Easter Road club to the title.

Defenders Darren McGregor and Lewis Stevenson, midfielder John McGinn and striker Jason Cummings were voted into the XI by their fellow players.

McGregor, McGinn and Cummings all made last year’s Championship team of the year.

Full team: Cammy Bell (Dundee United), Nicky Devlin (Ayr United), Darren McGregor (Hibs), Thomas O’Ware (Morton), Lewis Stevenson (Hibs), Stephen Mallan (St Mirren), John McGinn (Hibs), Ross Forbes (Morton), Tony Andreu (Dundee United), Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South), Jason Cummings (Hibs).