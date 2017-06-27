Fraser Fyvie joins James Keatings at Tannadice

Fraser Fyvie has agreed to join Dundee United after missing out on the chance to re-sign for Hibs.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who won the Scottish Cup with the Easter Road side 13 months ago, will conclude a move to Ray McKinnon’s Championship title favourites today, pending a medical.

Fyvie was offered a new deal at Hibs after helping them secure promotion to the Premiership last season. However, while colleagues like Marvin Bartley, David Gray, Darren McGregor and Liam Fontaine were swift to pledge their immediate futures to the club, the former Aberdeen and Wigan Athletic player initially rejected the terms on offer.

As revealed in last Tuesday’s Evening News, Fyvie then had a change of heart and approached Hibs with the intention of accepting the proposed contract and extending his two-and-a-half-year stint. However, with several weeks having elapsed since the deal was initially offered to him, he was informed that it had been taken off the table.

Neil Lennon rated Fyvie highly and played him regularly when fit throughout the Championship-winning campaign, but the manager was disappointed by the player’s initial reluctance to extend his stay with the club.

The Aberdonian has spent the past few weeks resigned to a future away from Easter Road and is now gearing up for another season in Scotland’s second tier after following former Hibs team-mate James Keatings in agreeing to sign for United.

Fyvie made 77 appearances for Hibs – 67 as a starter – and scored two goals. He will be remembered fondly by supporters as one of the eleven players who started last year’s historic Scottish Cup final victory over Rangers.

Fyvie’s exit means Dylan McGeouch, Bartley and John McGinn are the only senior central midfielders currently signed to Hibs, with the last-named the subject of speculation linking him with Ipswich Town and Celtic in recent days.