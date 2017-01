Hibs goalkeeper Otso Virtanen has left the club to join Finnish side KuPS Kuopio Football Club.

The 22-year-old joined the Easter Road outfit on a three-and-a-half-year deal in January last year from IFK Mariehamn. A Finland Under-21 cap, he made his Hibs debut as a substitute in last season’s William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Inverness.

Virtanen made just one competitive start, the 1-0 home defeat by Brondby in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers in July.