Grant Holt hopes strong finish to season earns him Hibs deal

Grant Holt is hopeful that his form in the second half of the campaign proves enough to earn him a contract extension at Hibs.

The 36-year-old striker is one of several members of Neil Lennon’s squad whose deals expire at the end of the season, but he is keen to remain with the club for their return to the Premiership next season.

Following a slow start to his Hibs career as he worked his way back to fitness and sharpness following two injury-disrupted years down south, Holt feels he has shown his value to Neil Lennon’s Championship-winning team in recent months.

The former Norwich City and Wigan Athletic player hopes this manifests itself in the form of a new deal. “The manager said to us four or five weeks ago there would be a contract but I’ve not heard anything from the club yet,” Holt told the Evening News. “I’ll just need to wait and see what happens in the next few weeks. I enjoy it here – it’s a great club. I’ve told the club what my thoughts are, so the ball’s in their court. It’s up to them.”

Holt, who has scored five goals in 36 appearances this season, acknowledges that he took some time to get up to speed after arriving at the club last summer, but the veteran has been pleased with his form since the turn of the year. His performances in both Scottish Cup games against Hearts and in Saturday’s semi-final defeat by Aberdeen have been particularly notable.

“I needed football because I hadn’t played much over the previous two seasons, so in the first couple of months, I wasn’t anywhere near the level I wanted to be at,” he said. “I could totally understand why the fans were aggrieved. But after December I think everybody started to realise what I could do and what I bring to the team. They probably didn’t see that in the first four months or so.”

Meanwhile, Hibs’ development team face Partick Thistle at Oriam at 2pm today.