Hamilton 1-1 Hibs: Hibees pass up chance to move into second

Simon Murray claimed his 14th goal of the season but it wasn't enough to earn Hibs victory over Hamilton despite dominating the match for long spells.

Neil Lennon’s players never looked in danger but were stunned when Accies striker Antonio Rojano hauled his side level with their only attempt on target in the entire 90 minutes.

It had been a wonderful chance for the Capital club to claim second place in the Premiership table - at least for 24 hours - but again precious points were squandered even if they remain unbeaten away from home in the league this season.

The opening 25 minutes produced no moments of note although it was Hibs doing all the pressing but unable to unlock a resolute Accies defence. The pace of Martin Boyle as he switched from flank to flank was causing the home side problems while John McGinn and Dylan McGeouch had taken hold of the middle of the park.

And it was pace which counted as Hibs took the lead in the 29th minute, Brandon Barker's blistering speed taking him away from Dougie Imrie despite an attempt by the Hamilton midfielder to trip him, the on-loan Manchester City man supplying Murray who left Accies goalkeeper Gary Woods helpless with a thundering shot into the roof of the net.

Six minutes later it was almost two for Hibs, McGeouch feeding Boyle who was only denied by a timely interception from Georgios Sarris before the backtracking Imrie did likewise, taking the ball off the toes of Steven Whittaker as he attempted to latch onto Boyle's tempting ball in behind the Accies backline.

And only the fingertips of Woods kept out McGinn, the midfielder cutting across from the right to unleash a vicious rising shot which the goalkeeper managed to put over the bar for yet another Hibs corner.

The lightning pace of Barker saw him outstrip Ioannis Skondras to create the first half-opening of the second period but Murray wasn't quite able to direct his header on target and the legs of Woods came to Accies rescue, blocking Boyle's shot as Hibs continued to dominate the game but still needing another goal before they could begin to believe the match was won.

Paul Hanlon was left holding his head in disbelief as Woods managed to get a foot to his downward header from McGinn's corner before Hamilton had weak claims for a penalty as Imrie went down under the Hibs defender's challenge rightly waved away by referee Don Robertson.

But out of the blue Hamilton grabbed an equaliser, in the 72nd minute. Imrie dispossessed Marvin Bartley and fed former Hearts player David Templeton who flighted in a delightful cross for Rojano to steer a terrific header beyond goalkeeper Ofir Marciano. That goal, as unlikely as it had looked, gave the home side a lift having been decidedly second best up to that point.

A deflected shot from Lewis Stevenson had Woods scrambling across his line to push the ball away as Hibs tried to regain the lead but disappointingly they had to settle for the draw.

Hamilton: Woods, Skondras, Sarris, Tomas, McMann, Imrie, Docherty, Mackinnon, Lyon, Templeton, Rojano.

Substitutes not used: Fulton, Gillespie, Bingham, Redmond, Biabi, Donati, Cunningham.

Hibs: Marciano, Whittaker, Ambrose, Hanlon, Stevenson, Bartley, Boyle, McGeouch, McGinn, Barker, S Murray.

Substitutes not used: Dabrowski, Slivka, Matulevicius, McGregor, Shaw, F Murray, Porteous.

Referee: Don Morrison