Hamilton v Hibs: Match preview and probable line-ups

Hibs make the trip to Hamilton hoping to bounce from last week’s late defeat at home to St Johnstone, and face an Accies side buoyed by their 2-0 win over Rangers last week.

Martin Canning’s men stunned Hibs by leaving Edinburgh with a 3-1 victory in August, and will be hoping to make it two wins out of two when Neil Lennon’s men visit the SuperSeal Stadium.

Danny Swanson remains sidelined with a knee problem while back-up goalie Ross Laidlaw is still nursing a shoulder injury, so Under-20s ‘keeper Maciej ‘Kevin’ Dabrowski will take his place on the bench. Steven Whittaker could well return after missing the last three weeks with a pelvic injury, and could replace David Gray in the back four.

The Easter Road side are also still without Darren McGregor and Liam Fontaine, the defensive duo out with knee and ankle injuries respectively, but the pair have returned to training.

Fontaine has been doing some light running at East Mains while McGregor has stepped up his workload at the training centre. Tomorrow’s match, however, comes too early for ‘Daz’ especially given the synthetic surface at the SuperSeal Stadium. However, McGregor could be in contention for the trip to Maryhill to face Partick Thistle next week.

Hamilton, meanwhile, are without the suspended Alex Gogic, who was red-carded during the 2-0 victory over Rangers at Ibrox last week, while Ali Crawford is touch and go as he continues working his way back from a knee injury.

Michael Devlin will also miss the visit of Hibs, the central defender still out with a knee injury.

Grant Gillespie and Shaun Want, recovering from their own injuries, both played for the Under-20s during the week and could be included in Canning’s squad.

Last five meetings: Hibs 1-3 Hamilton; Hibs 0-2 Hamilton; Hamilton 0-2 Hibs; Hamilton 0-2 Hibs; Hamilton 1-0 Hibs.

Likely Hamilton team (4-2-3-1): Woods; Skondras, Sarris, Tomas, McMann; MacKinnon, Lyon; Templeton, Docherty, Imrie; Rojano. Subs from: Fulton, Bingham, Cunningham, Crawford, Want, Donati, Gillespie, Redmond, Biabi.

Likely Hibs team: (4-1-4-1): Marciano; Whittaker, Ambrose, Hanlon, Stevenson; Bartley; Boyle, McGeouch, McGinn, Barker; S Murray. Subs from: Dabrowski, Gray, Porteous, Slivka, Matulevicius, F Murray, O Shaw, Stokes.

Referee: Don Robertson

Kick-off: 3pm

Odds: Hamilton 41/10 Draw 13/5 Hibs 19/25 (Odds correct at the time of writing)

• For more statistics, visit our dedicated Hibs page