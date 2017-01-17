Handling set to play for Hibs XI against Gala in Borders

Danny Handling is expected to take his first step towards a return to action as a Hibs XI travel to face Gala Fairydean at Netherdale tonight.

The 22-year-old, who sat out much of last season after rupturing his cruciate ligament in a friendly against Berwick Rangers, hasn’t featured for Neil Lennon’s side having suffered another knee injury in a training session shortly after the home leg of Hibs’ Europa League tie with Danish side Brondby.

Fairydean Rovers boss Steven Noble said: “Eddie May [Hibs academy coaching manager] has promised to send a strong side with first-team players such as Danny Handling getting a chance to aid their recovery.”

The friendly, which will take place at the 3G Arena at Netherdale, kicks-off at 7.30pm. Entry is £3 (adults), £1 (concessions) and children under-16 will go free provided they are accompanied by an adult.