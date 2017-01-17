Search

Handling set to play for Hibs XI against Gala in Borders

Danny Handling, right, has been recovering from another knee injury

Danny Handling, right, has been recovering from another knee injury

Danny Handling is expected to take his first step towards a return to action as a Hibs XI travel to face Gala Fairydean at Netherdale tonight.

The 22-year-old, who sat out much of last season after rupturing his cruciate ligament in a friendly against Berwick Rangers, hasn’t featured for Neil Lennon’s side having suffered another knee injury in a training session shortly after the home leg of Hibs’ Europa League tie with Danish side Brondby.

Fairydean Rovers boss Steven Noble said: “Eddie May [Hibs academy coaching manager] has promised to send a strong side with first-team players such as Danny Handling getting a chance to aid their recovery.”

The friendly, which will take place at the 3G Arena at Netherdale, kicks-off at 7.30pm. Entry is £3 (adults), £1 (concessions) and children under-16 will go free provided they are accompanied by an adult.