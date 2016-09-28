Hearts and Hibs players called into Scotland squad

Hearts duo Jack Hamilton and Callum Paterson and Hibs midfielder John McGinn have been called into the Scotland squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Slovakia.

All three players were in the group for the 5-1 victory away in Malta earlier this month. Hamilton is the only uncapped player to be selected by manager Gordon Strachan.

Scotland take on Lithuania at Hampden on Saturday, October 8 (7.45pm) before travelling to Trnava to face the Slovaks on Tuesday, October 11 (7.45pm).

Full Scotland squad: Craig Gordon, David Marshall, Jack Hamilton, Christophe Berra, Gordon Greer, Grant Hanley, Alan Hutton, Russell Martin, Callum Paterson, Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Lee Wallace, Ikechi Anya, Barry Bannan, Oliver Burke, Darren Fletcher, James Forrest, James McArthur, John McGinn, Barrie McKay, Shaun Maloney, James Morrison, Matt Ritchie, Robert Snodgrass, Steven Fletcher, Leigh Griffiths, Chris Martin, Steven Naismith.