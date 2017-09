Hearts-Hibs Christmas derby to be shown live as TV dates revealed

Hibs will have four televised matches in December, with three of them taking place in the space of just six days.

The second Edinburgh derby of the season – the first at a revamped Tynecastle – will still be on Wednesday, December 27, but now with a 7.45pm kick-off and will be shown on Sky Sports.

Prior to that Hibs will play Celtic at Easter Road on Sunday, December 10, kick-off 12.30pm; Rangers at home on Wednesday, December 13, starting at 7.45 pm, with both games being shown on Sky Sports.

And on Saturday, December 16, they will travel to face Aberdeen at Pittodrie for a 12.30pm start. The match will be screened live on BT Sport

Hearts’ home against Celtic has been moved back 24 hours and will be played on Sunday, December 17 with a 12.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports & BT Sport – December selections

Sunday 3 December, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Aberdeen v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Friday 8 December, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Dundee v Aberdeen

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday 10 December, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Hibs v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Wednesday 13 December, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Hibs v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday 16 December, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Aberdeen v Hibs

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday 17 December, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Hearts v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Saturday 23 December, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Kilmarnock v Rangers

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.30pm

Tuesday 26 December, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Dundee v Celtic

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 12.30pm

Wednesday 27 December, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Hearts v Hibernian

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday 29 December, 2017

Ladbrokes Championship

St Mirren v Dundee United

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday 30 December, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Celtic v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12 noon