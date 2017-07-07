Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty ‘reneged on word over Hibs talks’

Neil Lennon has accused Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty of having “reneged on his word” after signing for the Jambos despite promising the Hibs boss he’d speak to him before striking any agreement.

The Easter Road head coach said: “The player gave me his word he would come and speak to me before he signed with anyone else.

Neil Lennon was unimpressed by Lafferty. Pic: SNS

“He reneged on his word. Lafferty does not have to apologise to Hibs or me, but agent Keith Gillespie and his partner did not come to Edinburgh for a day out, they came to agree business.

“What happened I thought was especially hard for them.”

Lennon also revealed that midfielder Fraser Fyvie may yet have an Easter Road future despite rejecting the offer of a new three-year deal.

The 24-year-old later had a change of heart but was told by Lennon it was too late.

Fyvie has since become a target for Dundee United. However, Lennon said: “It might be reviewed. We might look in to it, but at the moment there’s no news.”

READ MORE – Neil Lennon hoping to clinch signing of Steven Whittaker