Hibee History: Baker and Clough trade goals at Easter Road

Hibs and Boro shared 12 goals in a fast and exciting friendly where much of the interest for the 15,000 supporters was in the comparison between England’s Under-23 cap Joe Baker and the English leader Brian Clough.

Baker, who scored three goals, was by far the better leader on the night for, although Clough was a graceful player, adept at the side flick, it was the enthusiasm, energy and penetration of the youthful Hibs centre forward that inspired the home side.

Middlesbrough’s Willie Fernie was the player Celtic supporters have known so well in the past – often caught in possession, sometimes slow, yet always a dangerous schemer and a fine opportunist. He scored two goals.

The scorers were: Baker (3), Bobby Johnstone (2, one pen) and Willie Ormond. Alan Peacock (2), Fernie (2), Clough and Bill Harris scored for the visitors.

Baker won his first full England cap in this year, making his debut against Northern Ireland becoming the first player to be capped by the Three Lions while playing outside the English football league system, and also the first player to represent England without having played for and English club.

Baker won eight caps for England, five with Hibs and three while playing for Arsenal.

Hibs: Wilson; Grant, McLelland; Hughes, Plenderleith, Baxter; McLeod, Johnstone, Baker, Preston, Ormond

Middlesborough: Taylor; Billcliff, McNeill; Harris, Phillips, Yeoman; McLean, Fernie; Clough; Peacock, Burbeck

Referee: AS Bissett (Edinburgh)