Hibee History: Brian Kerr sinks Hearts

Hearts had to endure misery at the hands of Hibs as Brian Kerr’s early goal handed the visitors a deserved derby triumph.

After three minutes, Steven Fletcher reached David Murphy’s long ball to the left corner and his hooked cross found its way to the back post, where the onrushing Kerr stooped to head home.

Hearts keeper Steve Banks could do little after his defence failed to cut out the excellent cross.

The game continued at a frantic pace and the Hibs midfield coped far better than their counterparts.

Hearts began to push forward in the second quarter but most of their threat was coming from set-pieces and Hibs keeper Yves Ma-Kalambay dominated his area with some confident takes. Ma-Kalambay’s only real save in the opening period was comfortable as he held Marius Zaliukas’ header following Stewart’s free-kick.

Hearts would threaten in the second half but ultimately Hibs would hold on to a crucial derby win.

Hibs: Ma-Kalambay, McCann, Murphy, Hogg, Buezelin, Jones, Zemamma, Kerr, Fletcher, Donaldson, Stevenson