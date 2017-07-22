Hibee History: Durie and Cowan power Hibs forward

Hibs cruised towards a lucrative fourth-round League Cup tie against Celtic, scoring six times inside 29 minutes against newly promoted Motherwell at Easter Road.

The chief marksmen in a confidence earning victory were Steve Cowan and Gordon Durie. Durie scored three times and Cowan added two more.

Motherwell took 14 minutes to add to their fine form when Andy Harrow took advantage of a Gordon Hunter slip to shoot accurately behind Alan Rough from 16 yards. But the threat towards the other goal was started after 31 minutes when Joe McBride placed the equaliser past Gardiner.

That started the Hibs goal rush and eight minutes later a Graeme Forbes passback was seized upon by Cowan who took the ball on the drop to put Hibs ahead.

Four minutes from the interval the tie was virtually over when Gordon Durie attacked across the face of the box before finding space enough to shoot fiercely behind Gardiner from 12 yards.

Hibs continued to look lethal in front of goal after the interval and only seven minutes of the half had passed before Cowan shot his second goal after a McBride cross was blocked.

The goals continued to flow unabated and in the 57th minute Durie’s diving header from an Alan Brazil cross was the latest in Hibs’ catalogue.

The Easter Road side, urged on by an appreciative 6000 crowd, made it six on the hour when Durie cut in from the right before dispatching a perfectly struck shot past Gardiner.

Hibs: Rough, Sneddon, Munro, Kane, Fulton, Hunter, Weir, Brazil, Cowan, Durie, McBride