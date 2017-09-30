Hibee History: Pat Stanton makes sure in Sweden

Hibs completed a Fairs Cup double over Malmo before only 2000 fans and they owed their victory to a second-half comeback and a late goal by captain Pat Stanton.

Joe McBride played but only for 37 minutes when he was taken off with a muscle injury. Graham deputised and, in the second half, Hamilton replaced the disappointing Blair. Despite the result there was a lack of understanding in midfield, and the bright spots in the performance were the displays of Stanton and John Brownlie, the latter in the middle of defence, and some excellent work by the teenage newcomer Kenny Davidson.

Malmo went ahead in 23 minutes through Bo Larsson, who had only to side-foot across from Andersson into the net. The goal followed two fine saves from Gordon Marshall.

With the second half one minute old, right-back Bobby Duncan celebrated his return to the team with the equalising goal from close in. In 77 minutes, a Billy McEwan solo effort put the visitors ahead, his left-foot shot beating Hult all the way.

Malmo, to their credit, kept fighting and Johnsson scored their second goal after Olsberg had struck the post with a header. Then, five minutes from the end, the persistent Stanton had two shots blocked; and when the ball flew to him head high again, he nodded it into the net and gave a jubilant jump for joy. Hibs had won 9-2 on aggregate.

Hibs: Marshall; R Duncan, Schaedler; Brownlie, Stanton, McEwan; Davidson, Jones, McBride (Graham), Blair (Hamilton), A Duncan

Referee: K Brouwer (Netherlands)