Hibee History: Steelmen are knocked for six

Hibernian turned in a fantastic first half display to demolish sorry Motherwell at Fir Park.

Scott Brown stabbed in the opener before setting up Chris Killen to slot beyond home goalkeeper Colin Meldrum.

Ivan Sproule rammed in a shot and the speedy winger drew the exposed Meldrum before clipping home his second goal.

After the interval, Hibs went further ahead through a Rob Jones header and Dean Shiels added a last minute goal after Well’s Steven McGarry netted. Thomson delighted with Motherwell win

The game was as thoroughly one-sided as the scoreline suggests, with Hibs hitting the woodwork twice and creating several other chances to add to their tally.

Hibs announced their attacking intent within minutes when Sproule raced into the penalty box only to be denied by Meldrum’s block, before slamming the rebound wide of the target.

Meldrum did well to block a point-blank strike from Killen but he could not prevent Hibs taking the lead after 10 minutes.

The keeper failed to smother a mis-hit effort from Steven Fletcher, sparking a scramble and Sproule emerged with the ball to set up Brown, who gratefully fired in the opener.

Only the woodwork prevented Jones from adding to Hibs’ lead moments later but the Easter Road side did not have to wait long for another goal.

Killen latched onto a clever reverse pass from Brown, before racing into the box and coolly shooting beyond Meldrum.

David Murphy then tried to pick out Killen for a header in front of goal but the ball fell to the feet of Sproule, who buried his shot.

There was further misery ahead for the home side when Sproule helped himself to his second goal.

Guillaume Beuzelin released the winger and he expertly drew Meldrum from his line before placing the ball in the back of the net with 39 minutes on the clock.

Hibs were still hungry for goals and Killen’s diving header fell just wide of the upright soon after the restart.

Visiting goalkeeper Zbigniew Malkowski had barely been troubled but he was called into action to stop a powerful strike from McGarry.

McGarry tried his luck again with another long-ranger but the Hibs keeper was up to the task.

Hibs had the net bulging again after 73 minutes when a corner from Kevin Thomson was delivered into a packed goalmouth and Jones rose highest to nod past Meldrum.

Fletcher hit the post before McGarry latched on to a Clarkson pass to pull a goal back with eight minutes to go.

But the scoring was not over and substitute Shiels grabbed goal number six for Hibs in injury time, shooting home from close range after good work from Brown.

Motherwell: Meldrum, Quinn, Kinniburgh, Reynolds, Paterson, McGarry, Kerr, Lasley, Foran (Fitzpatrick 76), McDonald (McBride 74), Clarkson. Subs Not Used: Graeme Smith, Fagan, Robert Donnelly, Connolly, Coakley.

Hibs: Malkowski, Whittaker, Jones, Martis, Murphy, Sproule (Shiels 85), Thomson, Beuzelin, Scott Brown, Killen (Benjelloun 62), Fletcher (McCluskey 86). Subs Not Used: McNeil, Shields, Hogg, Glass.

Referee: I Brines

Att: 6,190