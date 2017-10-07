Hibee History: Turnbull treble sends Hibs to Hampden

Hibs, as expected, qualified for the final round of the League Cup by defeating Queen of the South by three goals to one at Tynecastle.

All three goals were scored by Eddie Tunrbull, one from a penalty.

After a marathon contest in the previous round, Hibs were back to full strength and their Division B opponents also field their strongest XI and included Simon Waldie, the former Easter Road pivot.

Although by no means full, there were around 30,000 fans inside Tynecastle.

Hibs captain Gordon Smith lost the toss and Queens had the advantage of a blustery wind. And they made good use of it; Smith being pushed back inside his own penalty area in the first minute, dispossessed by Johnstone.

Neither side made a very impressive start but the wind was to blame. At times the ball was blown back to the Hibernian defenders when they tried to clear. But then in eight minutes, we had a shock.

The Dumfries side took the lead and a good goal it was. Paterson’s shot was blocked by John Ogilvie and the ball spun out to the left wing. There Johnstone was waiting and a great left foot shot found the right hand top corner of the net.

This was a shock but just the tonic to put life into the game.

The Dumfries side did not bear the familiar “B” Division stamp and kept the Greens at full stretch. But what a golden chance of a second goal they were handed. McAvoy found himself with only Tommy Younger to beat but he blazed the ball over the bar from six yards.

Hibernians hit back and Smith forced Henderson to bring off a magnificent save at the post.

Willie Ormond was the dangerman. He continually beat Sharpe, and Turnbull equalised after 22 minutes. The inside-left slipped McBain and, from 30 yards, beat Henderson with a wonderful shot.

Goals were just as likely at either end . Younger was caught in two minds when J Brown crossed and as C Brown rushed in, he gave away a corner. But Hibs had come more into the game.

Turnbull’s boundless energy took him all over the place trying to set the Greens attack in motion. Ormond almost gave them the lead but Henderson grabbed the ball off the line.

There were shouts for a penalty when Lawrie Reilly was brought down but the referee waved play on.

Play swung from end to end with a draw at the interval just right.

Hibs were soon around Henderson after the interval and Bobby Johnstone put the ball in the net in the 48th minute but the referee gave offside. Waldie and his team-mates seemed to be in for a testing 45 minutes. The ball was seldom out of their half, and a terrific shot by Ormond just flew past an upright.

But Queens, not to be outdone, took the ball upfield and Younger made a magnificent save from J Brown. Then there was a terrific scuffle around Younger when Johnstone crossed the ball into goal. The Dumfries side were not lying down, but in 60 minutes Hibs took the lead.

Johnstone hit the bar from a few yards out, and as the ball rebounded out, McBain handled. A penalty, and Turnbull made no mistake with the spot kick.

Smith was limping badly now, and was in obvious discomfort. Then Henderson got a great cheer for a fine save from Reilly. But, 20 minutes from the end, the goalkeeper badly misjudged a long shot from Turnbull which entered the net to put the Greens in easy street.

The inside-left shot from the right wing position 40 yards out, and the ball fell over Henderson’s shoulder and into the net. This was Turnbull’s hat-trick, a well deserved success for a very fine game.

Hibs went on to face Motherwell in the final at Hampden Park on October 28. But it turned out to be a day to forget for the Edinburgh team as they were beaten 3-0 in front of more than 64,000 supporters.

Turnbull, of course, would go on to manage Hibs to League Cup success in 1972.

Hibs: Younger; Govan, Ogilvie; Buchanan, Paterson, Combe; Smith, Johnstone, Reilly, Turnbull, Ormond.

QoS: Henderson; Sharpe, James; McBain, Waldie, Aird; J Brown, Paterson, C Brown, McAvoy, Johnstone.