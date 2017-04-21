Hibees aiming to defend proud record in semi-finals

April wouldn’t be complete for Hibs supporters without a trip to Hampden. Remarkably for a team who haven’t been in the top six of the Scottish Premiership for seven years, today’s match against Aberdeen marks their fifth Scottish Cup semi-final in six seasons.

They have won three of their previous four last-four showdowns, with only Falkirk getting the better of them. On the one occasion they didn’t reach the semi-finals since 2012, Terry Butcher’s side were beaten 3-2 at home to Raith Rovers in the fifth round in 2014.

Here is how they have fared in their previous four semis.

•

2016: Hibs 0, Dundee United 0 (Hibs win 4-2 on penalties): This was basically the Conrad Logan Show. The Irish goalkeeper was pitched in for his debut by Alan Stubbs and almost single-handedly defied Mixu Paatelainen’s team with a string of saves in regulation play and a further two in the shoot-out. Hibs went on to beat Rangers 3-2 in the final.

•

2015: Hibs 0, Falkirk 1: Hibs enjoyed long periods of pressure but were left to rue a host of missed chances as Championship rivals Falkirk gained revenge for their defeat two years earlier by progressing to the final courtesy of a goal from Craig Sibbald with 15 minutes to play.

•

2013: Hibs 4, Falkirk 3 (after extra-time): In one of the epic semi-finals of the modern era, Pat Fenlon’s Hibs team staged a sensational comeback from 3-0 down to leave Gary Holt’s Bairns shattered. Falkirk were three up by half-time after goals from Craig Sibbald, Jay Fulton and Blair Alston. But Hibs hauled themselves level through Alex Harris, Leigh Griffiths, who also missed a penalty, and Eoin Doyle. Griffiths won it with a long-range strike in extra-time.

•

2012: Hibs 2, Aberdeen 1: Hibs’ recent run of semi-finals began with victory over Aberdeen five years ago. Pat Fenlon’s team went ahead through Garry O’Connor after just three minutes, but the Dons levelled with a stunning volley from Rory Fallon. Leigh Griffiths scored the winner with five minutes left to set up an all-Edinburgh final against Hearts.