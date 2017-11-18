Hibees must the take emotion out of the league

Hibs Ladies boss Kevin Milne says his players need to manage games better if they are to break Glasgow City’s stranglehold on Scottish women’s football.

City were crowned SWPL 1 league champions for the 11th consecutive season with a 3-0 victory over Hibs last Sunday, the Hibees forced to play second fiddle to Scott Booth’s side for the third year in a row.

Although the Capital club have fared better than their rivals in recent cup competitions, Hibs defeating City in both last season’s Scottish and League Cup finals, it’s the bread and butter of the league where they continue to fall short.

Ahead of their final SWPL 1 match of the season against city rivals Spartans Women at Ainslie Park tomorrow, Milne said: “Glasgow City manage games better and have the experience of winning leagues, that’s their 11th in a row. They’ve also got high quality international players in their team but next season our girls will have another full season under their belts and they’ll take that emotion of losing the league least weekend and try to put it right next year.”

The two sides go head-to-head for the final time this season in next Sunday’s SSE Scottish Cup final at Livingston’s Tony Macaroni Arena. Hibs triumphed 6-5 on penalties in last year’s final after a 1-1 draw.

Victory for Spartans this weekend could givethe Ainslie Park side a fourth-place finish depending on the outcome of Stirling University’s clash with Celtic.