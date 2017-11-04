Hibees told to put focus on Rangers

Hibs Ladies boss Kevin Milne has urged players to look no further than tomorrow’s crucial SWPL 1 encounter with Rangers as the season prepares to enter its final few weeks.

There are just three league fixtures left to play with reigning champions Glasgow City currently in the driving seat, two points ahead of Milne’s side who face Rangers for the second time in just four days. City, meanwhile, host Stirling University.

Goals from Rachael Small and Abi Harrison gave the Capital outfit a deserved win at New Victoria Park on Wednesday night and the Hibees must do it all again tomorrow in the return fixture at the Palace of Art, Bellahouston Park.

Hibs and City go head-to-head at Ainslie Park next Sunday in a match that could determine where the league trophy ends up but Milne is adamant his squad are taking it one game at a time.

“Tomorrow’s match certainly isn’t a gimme that’s for sure so we cannot afford to look beyond Rangers,” Milne said. “The players know that so no-one in our dressing-room will have one eye on next weekend. Rangers caused us a few problems the other night so we know the dangers they pose. But I was delighted with the players’ performance, particularly our goalkeeper Jenna Fife who was outstanding.

“Sometimes we give a lot of credit to our strikers for scoring all the goals but there’s not enough credit given where it’s due to goalkeepers. I’m really pleased we’ve kept two clean sheets in the short time I’ve been here.”

Elsewhere in SWPL 1, Spartans Women welcome Celtic to Ainslie Park and, in SWPL 2, Hearts entertain league champions Forfar at King’s Park, Dalkeith, while Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale visit East Fife.

Meanwhile, the SWF have confirmed this month’s SSE Scottish Cup final between Hibs and Glasgow City will go ahead on Sunday, November 26, at Livingston’s Tony Macaroni Arena.

Scott Booth’s side had earlier this week indicated they would lodge an appeal in a bid to have the game rescheduled in fear they could be without as many as four Republic of Ireland internationalists due to World Cup qualifying commitments.

However, the SWF have informed the club they have no right of appeal.