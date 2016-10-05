Hibernian Ladies 0, Bayern Munich 6. Hibs outclassed by Germans

Hibs Ladies’ hopes of reaching the Champions League Round of 16 are all but over after they were beaten 6-0 by German champions Bayern Munich at Easter Road tonight.

Stefanie van der Graght got the ball rolling in front of the 2,551 crowd as she crashed home a header in the sixth minute from Melanie Behringer’s corner.

Scottish internationalist Lizzie Arnot, who would have the hosts only shot on target in 90 minutes, tried her luck from 30 yards which Bayern No.1 Tinja-Riikka Korpela comfortably held.

Vivianne Miedema doubled the visitors’ lead just two minutes later with a powerful shot from inside the six-yard box and Melanie Leupolz got herself on the scoresheet with a near-post header to send the European giants in 3-0 at the break.

Miedema doubled her own tally and added Bayern’s fourth 12 minutes after the restart with a close-range finish following Lisa Evans’ darting run down the right.

Leupolz made it five on 67 minutes before Behringer added a sixth from the penalty spot following a handball by Lucy Graham.

Nicole Rolser spurned the opportunity to make it seven, again from the spot, hitting the bar after Emma Brownlie’s foul in the box.

The Hibees now return to SWPL 1 action on Sunday against Celtic before flying out on Monday evening for the return leg at the Grunwalder Stadion in Munich on Wednesday.