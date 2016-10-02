Hibs 1 Dundee United 1: Hibs miss chance to go top of the table

Hibs passed up the chance to go top of the Championship table again as Dundee United fought back to salvage a draw.

James Keatings' first goal of the season had put Hibs ahead in the 34th minute but United defender William Edjenguele headed home the equaliser midway through the second half to leave the Easter Road side without a win in their last three league games.

Keatings went close to opening the scoring for Hibs after just four minutes, the striker's free-kick from 24 yards beating United goalkeeper Cammy Bell only to clip the outside of his left hand post.

But he did put Neil Lennon's side ahead half-an-hour later, Andrew Shinnie timing his pass to perfection to meet his team-mate's run, leaving Keatings to drill a super left foot shot across Bell and into the far corner of his net.

Hibs badly needed that second goal, however, as United came more into the game in the second half, the frailty of their lead exploited as Edjenguele rose unopposed to meet Scott Fraser's corner to head home the equaliser with 68 minutes on the clock.

Keatings almost found the winner in the second minute of added on time, working space for himself before hammering in a shot which Bell pushed round the post.

Hibs: Marciano, Gray (Eardley 46), McGregor, Forster, Hanlon, Fyvie, McGeouch, McGinn, Shinnie (Boyle 77), Cummings (Graham 77), Keatings.

Substitutes not used: Laidlaw, Bartley, Holt, Harris.

Dundee United: Bell, Dixon, Durnan, Toshney (Telfer 55), Spittal, Murray (Obadeyi 66), Fraser, Edjenguele, Andreu, Van der Struijk, Van der Velden (C Smith 58).

Substitutes not used: Zwick, Dillon, Donaldson, Robson.

Referee: Craig Thomson

Attendance: 15,492