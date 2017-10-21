Hibs 2 - 4 Celtic: How the Hibs players rated

Marks out of ten for every Hibs player following their 4-2 defeat to Celtic at Hampden Park in the Betfred Cup semi-final.

ROSS LAIDLAW - 5

Chosen ahead of Ofir Marciano but failed to repay the faith put in him as he failed to stop Mikael Lustig’s tame volley which put Celtic 2-0 ahead. Questions marks still surround the first goal also. Despite spilling a cross in the second half, he made a number of smart stops to keep Hibs in the game.

DAVID GRAY - 5

Lost Lustig for the second goal and offered little in an attacking capacity but did manage to keep Scott Sinclair quiet. Hooked at half-time.

LEWIS STEVENSON - 7

Patrick Roberts failed to affect the game in any way, testament to the way the Hibs legend stuck to his task.

PAUL HANLON - 8

Imperious in the centre of defence. Strong in the air, combative in the tackle, composed in position. Even when left exposed he timed his challenges perfectly.

EFE AMBROSE - 6

It was a solid enough display from the former Celtic defender. Leigh Griffiths managed to use his movement to create space away from the defender on occasion while there were some risks in possession.

MARVIN BARTLEY - 6

Surprisingly taken off at half-time after a good outing where he offered solidity in midfield with Celtic players hesitant in entering his area.

JOHN MCGINN - 6

The first-half passed the Scottish international by before he had more influence after the break with driving runs. Didn’t quite reach the high level seen throughout the season so far.

DYLAN MCGEOUCH - 7

The number 10 position is not for him which led to a passive first 45 minutes. After being moved deeper he controlled large spells of the game and was the most impressive midfielder on show.

VYKINTAS SLIVKA- 5

The Lithuanian uses the ball well but it feels as if he is wasted in a wider role. Moved centrally in the second half but the only moment of note was a header over the bar when he should have done better.

BRANDON BARKER - 6

The winger was exhilarating with the ball at his feet, with one memorable run which left Celtic players in his wake. However, he failed to produce in the final third and was caught sleeping at the opening goal to allow Lustig to open the scoring.

ANTHONY STOKES - 7

Like Slivka and McGeouch, Stokes was not fielded in his best position. He led the line the best he could, bringing the ball under control and other players into play but didn’t have the pace to trouble in behind. Was much more impressive as a number 10 drifting between the lines. A high class operator.

SUBSTITUTES

MARTIN BOYLE - 7

Pace, power, directness. Won the penalty and looked a threat every time he had the ball and space ahead of him.

STEVEN WHITTAKER - 7

Full-back-cum-trequartista, Whittaker was a driving force from deep, even popping up to slide the ball in for Oli Shaw to score.

OLI SHAW - 7

Teenager came off the bench and scoring instantly with his first touch. A bright future ahead.