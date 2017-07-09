Hibs 2, Sunderland 2: Hibees fight back in Stevenson’s testimonial

Hibs came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Sunderland in Lewis Stevenson’s testimonial at Easter Road.

English Championship side Sunderland scored through Wahbi Khazri and Jermaine Lens, but goals from Martin Boyle and Simon Murray salvaged a draw for the hosts.

Martin Boyle pulls a goal back for Hibs. Pic: SNS

Stevenson led the teams on to the pitch with his two children in front of a crowd of 9309 and there was a minute’s applause for tragic six-year-old Bradley Lowery, who lost his battle with neuroblastoma on Friday.

The Black Cats took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Khazri netted past Ofir Marciano from close range and they extended their lead on 54 minutes when Dutch international Lens slid the ball home.

However, Hibs rallied and Boyle latched on to a John McGinn free-kick and buried the ball beyond Mika on 68 minutes.

Parity was restored just six minutes later when new signing Simon Murray tapped home after David Gray’s inviting cross.

Hibs' Lewis Stevenson is pictured with his children before kick off. Pic: SNS

Hibs came close to a winner through Brian Graham and Oli Shaw, but will be pleased with a spirited second-half display against Simon Grayson’s men.