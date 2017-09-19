Hibs 3, Livingston 2: Hibees into Betfred Cup semi-finals

A late penalty from Anthony Stokes sent Hibs into the semi-finals of the Betfred Cup as Hibs defeated Livingston 3-2 at Easter Road.

Alan Lithgow put Livingston ahead after ten minutes with a header, only for Danny Swanson to equalise seven minutes later with a curled effort. However, a fine strike from Raffaele De Vita on 28 minutes put the Lions in front again, only for Martin Boyle to score for Hibs four minutes later as the teams went in level at half-time.

Hibs dominated much of the second half and got their reward on 83 minutes. Paul Hanlon was brought down and Stokes beat Neil Alexander from the spot to book Hibs’ place at Hampden next month.

Hibs: Laidlaw; Gray (Whittaker 13), Ambrose, Hanlon, Stevenson; Bartley; Slivka (McGeouch 66), McGinn; Swanson (Barker); Boyle, Stokes. Subs not used: Marciano, Matulevicius, S Murray, Porteous.

Livingston: Alexander; Knox (Mullin 55), Halkett, Lithgow; Byrne; Todorov, Ke Jacobs (Mullen 62), Pittman De Vita (Longridge 42), Cadden; Carrick. Subs not used: Maley, Mackin, Robinson, Brown.

Referee: B Madden

Attendance: 8535