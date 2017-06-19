Hibs and Hearts both fire in 11 goals without reply

Hibs Ladies and Hearts Women underlined their Scottish Cup credentials this season as the Capital duo eased into the third round having hit double figures at the weekend.

SWPL 1 league leaders and Scottish Cup holders, Hibs, ran out 11-0 winners over second-tier outfit Motherwell at Keir Hardie Sports Centre on Sunday whilst city rivals Hearts also put 11 past Tayside without reply at Foresters Park in Tranent.

Second-half substitute Lia Tweedie stole the show with four goals for the Hibees in North Lanarkshire with Rachael Small also grabbing a hat-trick. An Amy Gallacher brace and further efforts from Abi Harrison and Lucy Graham completed the rout.

“I love scoring goals so it’s always good to come on and score a few,” striker Tweedie said. “I think scoring 11 goals against any side shows a really professional performance. They are a good side playing at a decent level so having a few different goalscorers also really helps.”

Hearts, meanwhile, were just as impressive in their win over their SWFL 1 North opponents. Striker Ashley Carse had her shooting boots on as the 26-year-old scored six of the Jambos’ goals with Rachel Walkingshaw (2), Jen Dodds, Stacey Hutchison and Kayza Stevens also netting.

Elsewhere, Spartans Women are out of the competition after being comprehensively beaten 6-0 by SWPL 1 champions Glasgow City at Ainslie Park whilst Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale also crashed out going down 4-0 to Stirling University at East Peffermill.