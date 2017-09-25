Hibs and Hearts stars in Scotland squad for vital qualifiers

Have your say

Hibs pair Steven Whittaker and John McGinn have been named, along with Hearts captain Christophe Berra, in Gordon Strachan’s squad for Scotland’s final two World Cup qualifying matches against Slovakia and Slovenia.

After wins against Lithuania and Malta earlier this month, the Scots know two more victories would all but guarantee a play-off place.

Christophe Berra has started Scotland's last three qualifiers

Scotland take on Slovakia at Hampden on Thursday, October 5, before facing Slovenia in Ljubljana the following Sunday.

Scotland: Archer (Millwall), Gordon (Celtic), McGregor (Hull City), Anya (Derby County), Berra (Hearts), Hanley (Norwich City), Cooper (Leeds United), Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Robertson (Liverpool), Tierney (Celtic), Whittaker (Hibs), Armstrong (Celtic), Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Brown (Celtic), D Fletcher (Stoke City), Fraser (Bournemouth), Forrest (Celtic), McArthur (Crystal Palace), McGinn (Hibs), Philips (West Bromwich Albion), Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United), Snodgrass (Aston Villa), S Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday), Griffiths (Celtic), Martin (Derby County).